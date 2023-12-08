4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government for abandoning the 40-year national development plan and implementing the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, which he claims has transformed Ghana into a “beggar nation.”

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail, Mahama argued that the Ghana Beyond Aid policy has been ineffective.

He stated, “Unfortunately, the present government discarded the 40-year plan and replaced it with a Ghana Beyond Aid plan that has turned Ghana into a beggar nation.”

Mahama’s Alternative: 24-hour Economy

Mahama presented his alternative solution, the “24-hour economy,” which he claims is a well-thought-out initiative.

He explained, “The 24-hour economy initiative was well-thought-through and captured on page 105 of the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto. Indeed, its roots emanate from the 40-year National Development Plan, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) put together when I was President.”

The NDC Flagbearer emphasized that Ghana’s current economic struggles are self-inflicted by the government.

He stated, “Undoubtedly, the economic catastrophe we face is self-inflicted and caused by this government. However, for the sake of Ghanaians and the future of our dear country, we cannot allow the status quo to continue.”

Mahama also expressed concerns about the 2024 budget, claiming it imposes burdensome taxes that harm businesses.

Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic and committed to implementing his 24-hour economic plan to revive the economy if elected president.