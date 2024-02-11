6 hours ago

Kofi Bentil a senior vice president of IMANI Africa has tagged the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as more corruption than the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

Speaking on the Saturday, February 10, 2024 edition of Newsfile on JOY FM, Kofi Bentil noted that the governance failures of the current New Patriotic Party government makes it an albatross around the neck of its 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This government has been more corrupt than the Mahama government and that’s disappointing, that’s terrible but that is why this government is going away.

"If this was a vote for their second term, I would’ve voted them out because I will be voting for Nana Addo and this government.

"But by the design of the constitution, this government, this whole load of people are going away, the biggest baggage Vice President Bawumia has is this government. he is having to pay for the sins of this government…” he stated.

Despite his observations of the failures of the Akufo-Addo government and Dr. Bawumia’s role as vice president, Kofi Bentil has recently been on a crusade championing the need for Ghanaians to give him the opportunity to prove himself.

According to the IMANI vice president, his position stems from the fact that aside Bawunia, the alternative is former President John Dramani Mahama, who is flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In his view, Dr. Bawumia aside being entitled to a fair hearing, is a far better choice compared to the former president and his track record.

He further observes that Dr. Bawumia by his position had limited power and influence to take liability for the failures of the Akufo-Addo government, thus making it wrong for electorates to visit the sins of the current government on him.