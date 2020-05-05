3 hours ago

NDC foot soldier, Sylvester Mensah has described the ruling government as a dangerous one, one even more dangerous than the deadly coronavirus, considering recent decisions taken by the same which he says places citizens in very compromising situations.

He wonders how that government placed a lockdown on parts of some regions when the country had recorded a relatively small number of cases and rather lifted it when the numbers are at the highest.

For Mr. Mensah, a decision to reopen the country’s borders and ease up other bans in the wake of the country’s high numbers in the name of ‘science and data’ won’t come as a surprise to him.

“The government has become more dangerous than the coronavirus!.....Be reminded that Dr Bawumia is the Vice President of a Government that imposes a lockdown when the country registered 132 Covid19 cases and lifted the lockdown when positive cases inched above 1000. Currently Ghana is recording an average above 100 cases a day. Ghanaians would not be surprised if the government’s data and science dictate the opening of our borders and curtailment of their imposed social distancing and wearing of nose masks policy,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sylvester Mensah said such 'ill-advised expressions flow from a mis-alignment with the nation's pulse, betray the trust of the people, cause disenchantment with politics and politicians, promote apathy and undermine the democracy we claim to be building'.

His comments come after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday said his government has shown better leadership skills in managing the economy as well as alleviating the plight of Ghanaians against the coronavirus crisis.

