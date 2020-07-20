1 hour ago

Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem in the Oti Region, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's laziness is the reason the country is recording high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

According to him, the lackadaisical attitude of the president is the cause of COVID-19 spike in the country.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government of failing to let the general public see the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

“It is about time the government should invest more resources in the fight against covid 19 because it looks like the country is losing the fight,” Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah told Okatakyire Obeng Mensah on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“We lost the opportunity to do all of these and many more because President Akufo-Addo did not prioritize.’’

He stressed that, because President Akufo-Addo did not prioritise the measures against the spread of the virus, he decided not to close the country’s borders, hence exposing the country to the disease.