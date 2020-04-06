2 hours ago

An independent presidential aspirant has punched holes into the government's measures of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, describing the partial lockdown as a crime against humanity.

The aspirant, Onipayede Ossom Teye, made the remarks when he was speaking in an interview with MyNewsGh.com.

According to the presidential aspirant, residents cannot be locked up for two weeks without food or water.

“You ordered a lockdown and you didn’t provide for food or water but instead you provided the security agencies with guns … this means if you provoke the military man he can shoot and kill”, he told MyNewsGh.com.

Onipayede added that considering how things are going, it will get to a point where persons with NPP ID cards will be the only persons allowed to go out.

Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo in his televised address to the nation yesterday announced that for the months of April, May, and June, all Ghanaians will not be paying water bills for the next three months as the government will absorb all the cost.

“All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilized to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” he said.