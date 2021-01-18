1 hour ago

Joshua Kyeremeh died of coronavirus complications at a treatment centre in Accra

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s national security coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, on Monday, January 18, 2021 died of coronavirus complications at a treatment centre in Accra, officials have disclosed.

Kyeremeh died at the popular COVID-19 treatment hub, Ga East Municipal Hospital, in the nation’s capital following kidney complications having undergone treatment for COVID-19.

A product of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kyere has been holding the position of national security coordinator since Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017.

He had previously headed the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now known as National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He had over two decades of working life at the BNI.

Source: Daily Mail GH