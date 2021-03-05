1 hour ago

Former Central Regional Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has advised President Akufo-Addo to take time to share his political experience with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He fears the party will further worsen their woes when the President leaves active politics at the end of his 2nd term in office.

Making reference to the party losing most of its Parliamentary seats at the 2020 December polls, Allotey Jacobs said, “The NPP is the cause of their own woes. It got to a point where the internal politics in the party was too much. The Parliamentarians in the party ahead of the elections thought Nana Addo would carry them along to victory”.

On his accord, the behaviour of some NPP MPs and core members nearly caused the party to make history by being the first to have a sitting President with a minority group in parliament.

Speaking in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Allotey Jacobs said, “Nana Addo’s pedigree is one that overshadows that all of the MPs in the NPP”.

At Ghana’s General elections on 7 December 2020, incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was re-elected in the first round after securing a majority of the votes.

However, The NPP lost its majority in the parliament, winning just as many seats as the opposition NDC, 137 seats each with a single independent candidate to make up the house of 275 seats.