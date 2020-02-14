1 hour ago

Some members of the Minority in Parliament are calling for the head of the former Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, Bryan Acheampong despite his reassignment to a different one.

MP for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini criticised the President for the reshuffle, describing it as meaningless. He intimated that Akufo-Addo has not heeded to the recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the back of the Ayawaso West Wuogon brouhaha.

The outspoken MP fumed that rather than dismiss Bryan Acheampong, the president has moved him to a different sector.

“…what the president has done is like attempting to collect his heap of salt after any downpour… it’s a meaningless job, he’s just generating dust; no substance.”

“…The likes of Bryan Acheampong who caused these atrocities should not only have been removed, he should have been prosecuted.

“What has he done about the Emile Short Committee report? A.B.A Fuseini quizzed

“Was he not the one who setup the committee?

We in the NDC earlier said that it was an attempt by government to whitewash. And today we have been vindicated, that notwithstanding the findings and recommendations of the committee, the president did not intend on implementing one iota of the recommendations of the committee.” He concluded

President Akufo-Addo swapped the positions of Mr Henry Quartey and Bryan Acheampong on Thursday February 13 without any reasons.

The decision was communicated by the Spokesperson to president, Eugene Arhin.

The move has been condemned by a number of stakeholders especially regarding the former Minister of State at the National Security Ministry.

After investigations by the Emile Short Commission on violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency during by-elections in 2019, Bryan Acheampong was cited to be reprimanded following his role.

The report stated that “his ultimate responsibility as Minister in authorising an operation of that character on a day of an election in a built-up area.”

Source: ghanaweb.com