50 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Tema West in the Greater Accra Region, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has predicted a massive victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the December Presidential election.

“If you look at the huge things that this President has achieved in just one term and the grand way that he came into power in 2016, it is clear that he is here for a purpose and that purpose is from fate itself. I don’t think that now that he has started achieving the purpose fate will abandon him now,” Carlos Ahenkorah said this in a statement.

According to the statement, the Deputy Minister stated this when he submitted his forms for re-election on the NPP’s 2020 Parliamentary ticket for Tema West.

“Even the air is pregnant with the smell of Akufo-Addo’s repeat mega victory.

“Free SHS, One Village One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District, One Factory, Ambulances, roads…who can beat that?

“I have developed the capacity of teachers, donated 10 cars for polling station executives, dual desks to schools, medical equipment, secured over 250 jobs for the youth and given out about GHC 300,000.00 to the people from micro finance among many other things”. Mr. Ahenkorah said.

The constituency chairman, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye after receiving Mr. Ahenkorah’s forms said, “insulting others is not intelligence, intelligence is about debates and discussions, so politics of insults should be avoided by all the contestants because it is a family contest”.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah’s main opponent, is a former Presiding Member of the Tema West Municipal Assembly, Kwesi Poku Bosompim.

Meanwhile Mr Ahenkorah, earlier in the week joined thousands of constituents in the streets of Tema to participate in a health walk in the company of the Tema West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dennis Amfo-Sefah co-headlining.

A statement from his outfit and copied to the Ghana News Agency said amidst loud music, they walked from Tema Community 2, and coursed through principal streets of the harbor city.

Sights and sounds included; marchers clad in pro Carlos Ahenkorah T Shirts with inscription, “I am for Carlos,” and other paraphernalia, overwhelming vehicular traffic amidst loud music and fanfare.

While many were dancing in the streets and receiving cheers from honking taxi drivers, others packed into a vehicle carrying the main spinners and speakers blaring out the danceable tunes.

Also some taxi drivers, who had just chanced upon the jubilant crowd of constituents and supporters quickly joined in the jollification, honking in accompaniment to the mood.