2 hours ago

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is to hoist its flag at half-mast in honour of the late Nana Akwasi Agyemang, the longest-serving mayor in the country.

The late Nana Agyemang, an Asante royal, passed on at the ripe age of 86 on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020.

His tenure as the KMA Mayor spanned more than two decades - dating back to the 1970s.

Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Mayor of Kumasi, said the decision to fly the Assembly’s flag at half-mast was in recognition of Nana Agyemang’s immeasurable contribution to the development and growth of Kumasi, Ghana’s second largest and oldest city.

“The Assembly is ready to offer its maximum support in ensuring a befitting farewell to its longest-serving Mayor,” he told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, after a delegation of the KMA paid a courtesy call on the bereaved family at New Tafo (Krofrom).

The call was to commiserate with the family and be briefed on the funeral arrangements.

The visit saw the Mayor and the KMA Coordinating Director, Mr Samuel Donkor, signing the book of condolence as they paid glowing tributes to the deceased for his commitment and dedicated service to society.

The one-week observation had been scheduled for Monday, January 27.