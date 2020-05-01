2 hours ago

Ghana’s Winter Olympian Akwasi Frimpong who achieved a major feat and milestone in sporting history for Africa in late February and early March of 2020 by becoming the first African Athlete to ever win a Skeleton Race at any level during a Race in Utah has been named the African Sports Monthly Athlete of the Month for April 2020.

Frimpong who represented Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea has improved his world ranking, and still focused on becoming the first African to win a medal in the skeleton event.

He was very proud of his history feat for Ghana, winning his first international skeleton race during the 2020 USA Western Regionals in ParkCity, Utah.

“This win is for anyone that was ever told that their dreams are unattainable. Thank you to all my sponsors” he said on his social media platforms.

He was selected for a UNESCO and the Pan African Youth Network on Thursday for an online panel discussion on Youth & Sports In Africa.

Leslie Koroma, CEO of Africa Sports Ventures was also on the panel and both African sports personalities were privileged to positively impact the youth of Africa.

Akwasi Frimpong is a Dutch-Ghanaian sprinter, bobsledder, and skeleton athlete. He was raised in Ghana and later moved to the Netherlands. He is a former Dutch Junior Champion in the 200 meter sprints.

To qualify for the Olympics, Frimpong switched nationalities and sports, and represented Ghana in skeleton. Frimpong qualified for the 2018 Olympics in skeleton by obtaining a near-automatic invitation by virtue of continental representation, being the only athlete representing the African continent in skeleton, He is hopeful of winning a Winter Olympic medal.