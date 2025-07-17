3 hours ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Denkyembour in the Eastern Region, Umar Ahmed, narrowly escaped a violent mob attack on Wednesday evening, July 16, 2025, as tensions soared at the site of a collapsed illegal mining pit in Akyem Wenchi.

The DCE had visited the site as part of a rescue operation following the deadly incident that has so far claimed at least three lives, with over 20 others reportedly trapped underground.

According to eyewitnesses and local officials, Umar Ahmed was on site to coordinate rescue efforts after news broke of the tragic collapse.

The operation, which involved the police and personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), faced stiff resistance from agitated miners and some community members, who reportedly obstructed access to the scene.

While the cause of the pit collapse remains under investigation, local authorities believe heavy illegal mining activity weakened the structural integrity of the site.

The collapsed pit, filled with water and without safety precautions, remains a danger to the local community.

Speaking to the media after the incident, the DCE recounted a frightening experience.

“We were working on getting the trapped individuals out with the help of the police and NADMO, but the situation turned hostile. When we were leaving the Wenchi township around 6:40 p.m., I noticed two excavators parked in the town that had earlier been used at the site. I got down to ask locals to help locate the owners so we could return the machines to aid the rescue,” Umar Ahmed explained.

However, the DCE’s gesture was misinterpreted.

Locals suspected that he intended to seize the excavators, sparking outrage among some youth in the area.

Within minutes, an angry crowd gathered, blocking the road and hurling stones at the DCE and his team.

“Before I knew it, they were hooting and throwing stones. I had to quickly jump into my car, and the police fired several warning shots – not less than ten – to disperse the crowd and enable our escape,” the visibly shaken DCE added.

The situation underscores the growing tension between local authorities and illegal miners, particularly in galamsey-prone communities.

The resistance mounted by some miners and youth, even in the face of a tragic collapse, has raised questions about the state’s capacity to enforce mining regulations and secure rescue operations during emergencies.

Efforts to recover trapped individuals continued into the night under the watch of armed police officers, but authorities say progress remains slow and dangerous due to the instability of the site and lack of adequate machinery.

The DCE has called for urgent military assistance to help reinforce the rescue team and restore calm in the area.

“This is a humanitarian crisis. We need support from the Ghana Armed Forces to manage both the rescue and the escalating tensions,” he pleaded.

Residents remain gathered at the site, with families of the missing anxiously awaiting updates.

As of the time of this report, the bodies of three individuals have been retrieved.

The fate of the others still trapped underground remains uncertain.