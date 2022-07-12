Akyem Abuakwa lands: No amount of threats and needless attacks will intimidate us – KOANS to Okyehene

4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koan Building Solutions Limited, Kofi Anokye says no amount of threats and needless attacks will intimidate them to relinquish their lands in any part of the country.

This follows warnings by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin for him to stay off all Akyem Abuakwa stool lands.

A statement signed on July 18, 2022, by the CEO, Kofi Anokye, in reaction to the caution by the Oyenhene, maintained that he together with members of the Ofori Panin Fie in the Eastern Regiondoeso not have the requisite integrity to lead the good people of Akyem Abuakwa.

According to him, in 2013, the Okyehene and some royals teamed up to sell a large tract of land belonging to KOANS to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration’s (GIMPA) Senior Lecturers Association to the tune of GHC100,000.00, (One hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis).

The said royals after receiving the money from the association gave them documents to search for at the Koforidua Lands Commission to ascertain the true owners.

The search however revealed that the said lands belong to Koans Building Solutions Ltd.

“I had to step in to help solve the problem to avoid criminal action taken against them,” the CEO said in a statement to explain the brouhaha surrounding the land in contention.

Below is the full statement:

STOP THE THREATS AND NEEDLESS ATTACKS AND ANSWER THE QUESTION OF SOLD-OUT SOUTHERN AKIM ABUAKWA LANDS RAISED BY THE LATE DR. J. B. DANQUAH.

This statement is in response to the press release by Ofori Panin Fie dated 12/07/2022 attacking me as a person, my business, Koans Building Solutions Ltd and other reputable institutions like the lands commission of Ghana as being fraudsters.

Here, Okyehene and his Ofori Panin Fie claimed that it was provoked by an article I wrote entitled, “Setting the records straight on Akim Aboakwa lands.”

This was edited and republished by Chronicle, Crusading Guide and some other media houses quite recently.

One would have thought that they would use the opportunity to address the main issues raised in the said article, which points out certain historical facts written by the latest. J. B. Danquah.

The learned and a Royal member of the Akim Abuakwa traditional Council.

His integrity was never in doubt.

He is always remembered as one of the founding fathers of the current ruling NPP who claim to hail from the Danquah – Busia tradition of the old.

In one of his summary write-ups about the state of Akim Abuakwa Southern Lands way back in 1918, he wrote “ I do not want to single out any one of the chiefs as being the greatest culprit in the sale of land, but in order that you have a concrete example before you of how rapidly mother Abuakwa is being dismembered, I should like you to recall that about 98% of the land from Densu at Nsawam to Densuso (Apedwa) has been sold out absolutely and for all times…….

Land to the left and right of Nsawam road to a distance of 10 to 25 miles on either side of the road has been sold out.

The same tale can be told of the Northern boundary of the state roundabout at Asuom, and you are of course aware that the town of Oda ( Capital of the West Akim) and surrounding villages are situated on land sold by Akim Abuakwa.” – source- ( An epistle of the educated young man of Akim Abuakwa, 1928) SEE PAGE 22 OF THE MIGRANT COCOA FARMERS OF SOUTHERN GHANA, A STUDY IN RURAL CAPITALISM by POLLY HILL.

As a business that has acquired over 8000 acres of fully registered land within the said enclave, we find this statement quite necessary if the issue of ownership is to be settled once and for all hence the publication we made, Surprisingly, instead of Ofori Panin Fie responding to the truth or otherwise of these all-important claim by the late Dr J. B. Danquah, they chose to use insult, false accusations, and statements that seek to suggest openly that they influenced the judgement delivered by the Appeals Court and that of the high court in the case of Koans V. GIMPA.

We as a company have always tried hard to keep it out of the public domain because the case is still pending at the appeal’s court.

Unfortunately, we are compelled under the circumstances to bring it out once more since they claim it is the answer to the question of ownership of the Akim Abuakwa southern lands.

The Back Ground to the GIMPA Business I always thought that our current issues with GIMPA have no genuine legal reasoning but are rather purely based on tribal influence.