The Akyem Abuakwa Stool Land Protection Agency has accused the police of aiding activities of illegal sand winners in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

The Traditional Council says it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police about the illegal sand winning activities in the Akyem Abuakwa State but has received no positive response from the police.

The group claimed that a team of police officers from the Adeiso Police Station have been beefing up the security of Summertide Company Limited, which the chiefs say is operating winning sand illegally within some areas of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

When reached on the phone to respond to the allegations of the traditional authorities, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Summertide Company Limited, Mr Samuel Atsu Forson denied the allegations, saying his company’s operations are legal and licenced by the appropriate authorities.

Illegal sand winning

At a press conference held on Wednesday, June 24, 2021, the Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary, Mr Daniel Marfo Ofori Atta said the sand wining activities in the area by Summertide Company Limited has led to a series of attacks on residents of Yakooko, Teacher Mante, Ahwerease-Daaman, Amaadi and Kotuakrom, Asuboi and its environs.

He claimed that their checks from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Minerals Commission showed that the CEO of Summertide Company was winning the sand in the aforementioned areas of the Akyem Abuakwa State illegally.

Mr Ofori Atta said the Okyeman Taskforce and the chiefs were left red-faced when they encountered gun-wielding land guards parading themselves at one of the illegal sand winning sites around Adeiso as Okyeman Taskforce.

He noted that the gun-wielding men fired several gunshots at the entourage of chiefs that went to ascertain the fact following several complaints from their subjects, saying the chiefs had in the past invited the CEO of Summertide Company to Ofori Panin Fie to produce valid work permits from EPA and the Minerals Commission but he failed to do so.

Assault and Police response

The Okyeman State Secretary said the gunmen after assaulting the chiefs, rather reported same to the Eastern Regional Police Command alleging kidnapping among several other false accusations against the traditional authorities.

He said Barimah Twum Tebrade II, together with others from the Stool Land Protection Agency went to the bush with a registered gun but did not exchange fire with the land guards who confronted them, rather he said the gun-wielding men he described as "hoodlums" shot at them after four of the illegal sand winners were accosted.

The Traditional Council described the response of the Ghana Police Service over the illegal sand wining issue in Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area as very disappointing.

Protection

He stressed that Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has not leased nor sold any land within Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area to Summertide Company Limited for the purposes of sand winning or mining.

He also indicated that they have a responsibility to protect their lands and subjects from illegal sand winning and mining activities should the police fail to do a thorough work.

Meanwhile the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Summertide Company Limited, Mr Samuel Atsu Forson who maintained innocence of the accusations levelled against him, has told Graphic Online he intends to hold a press conference to respond to all the issues.

Source: graphic.com.gh