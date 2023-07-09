2 hours ago

The Chief of Akyem-Akrofufu, Osabarima Adigye Gyamfi has commissioned a three-bedroom Girls' dormitory block, he built for the Akrofufu Technical Institute in the Atiwa District of the Eastern Region.

The three-bedroom dormitory block of the Technical Insitute which is under the supervision of the Ghana TVET Service would be housing the female students to help ease congestion.

At a short ceremony held over the weekend, the chief and his elders handed over the facility to the school authorities led by the Eastern Regional Acting Director of GTVET Service, Mrs. Evelyn Dansua Boateng.

Osabarima Adigye Gyamfi in his remarks said he was motivated by his strong desire to see children in the community get uninhibited access to decent education.

Osabarima Adigye Gyamfi, therefore, appealed to teachers to teach, guide and supervise the students well to study seriously so that they could obtain equally excellent results and become better people in the future.

Addressing the students, the chief encouraged them to concentrate on their studies to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country and be useful citizens of society.

The chief also called on other benevolent individuals and organizations to support the Akrofufu Community with other social amenities.

The Regional Acting Director of GTVET Service, Mrs. Evelyn Dansua on behalf of her boss, said the government has made a tremendous investment in education because it would open the door to prosperity, poverty alleviation, and a better society.

She said the government is very committed to Technical and Vocational Education and Training because it was crucial to Ghana’s development and would make students independent.

She further expressed gratitude to the Chief for the immense support and charged the students to use the facility wisely.

She added that such initiatives lifted burdens off the back of the government and allowed for development to be swift.