With 4 days left to the general elections, the chiefs and elders of Ayirebi in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency of the Eastern Region have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs during a visit by Mr Mahama, Wednesday, Okyeame Oman-Boadi said the support of the chiefs and elders of Akyem Ayirebi for the NDC is non-negotiable.

Okyeame Oman-Boadi said the government has failed to develop their area, adding all the development projects in the Ayirebi area, including electricity, Senior High School block, clinic and potable water were all initiated by the NDC government.

“If the NDC has been able to do all these for Ayirebi and its environs, why can’t we give them our votes?” he quizzed.

“So we are assuring Mr Mahama that the people of Ofoase Ayirebi are ready to give him our votes and also support his parliamentary candidate”, Okyeame Oman-Baodi stated.

He appealed to Mr Mahama to create a new district for Ayirebi and urged him to upgrade their clinic to a district hospital status when he is elected on December 7, 2020.

The NDC flagbearer has ended his tour of the Eastern Region is expected to tour the Volta Region and Oti Region in a few days to the December 7, election.