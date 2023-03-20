53 minutes ago

The Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council and the youth of Adoagyiri say they will resist any attempt by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional State to install a rival chief in Adoagyiri.

According to the two groups, Adoagyiri for the past 15 years has been peaceful under the able leadership of an eminent chief of Adoagyiri in the person of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II who doubles as the Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council.

Last week, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council at a press conference in Kyebi Ofori Panin Fie on the tussle of the ownership of Adoagyiri lands with Akyem Kotoku revealed plans by Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin to install a new chief for Adoagyiri to bring the matter to rest.

But addressing the media on Monday, March 20 in Adoagyiri to register their displeasure, the youth of Adoagyiri indicated that they will resist any attempt by any group of persons hiding behind state institutions to commit injustice.

They further called on some state institutions to as a matter of urgency intervene to bring sanity to Adoagyiri.

“We will like to state emphatically that Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council and the youth of Adoagyiri will not allow the installation of any chief in Adoagyiri by the Abuakwa Traditional Council. And any attempt to hide behind any state institution to commit this injustice will be resisted by the people. At this juncture, we will like to call on the president, the IGP, the National Security Ministry, the NIB, the Regional Minister, and the National House of Chiefs to intervene as a matter of urgency to maintain the sanity of Adoagyiri and its environs.”

Source: citifmonline