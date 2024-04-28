3 hours ago

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly and Tunisian giants Esperance have clinched their spots in the final of this season's CAF Champions League after thrilling victories on Friday night.

Al Ahly staged a remarkable late comeback, securing a 3-0 victory over TP Mazembe in Cairo and qualifying 3-1 on aggregate to book their place in the final.

On the other hand, Esperance displayed composure and determination, edging out Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in Pretoria, securing a 2-0 aggregate victory to advance.

Al Ahly, boasting a record 11-time Champions League title, are viewed as favorites as they strive for an unprecedented fourth crown in five years.

However, they are well aware of the formidable challenge posed by Esperance, who have claimed the African title four times in their history.

Notably, Esperance stunned Al Ahly in the 2018 final, emerging victorious and securing back-to-back titles, underscoring the unpredictability of such high-stakes encounters.

With the first leg of the final set to take place in Tunis on May 18, followed by the return fixture in Cairo a week later, fans can anticipate a monumental clash between these two battle-hardened continental heavyweights.