2 hours ago

Egyptian giants Al Ahly secured a place at the FIFA Club World Cup following their dramatic capture of the 2022/23 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title.

The Cairo-based side sealed their ninth appearance at the coveted global competition after emerging triumphant following a nail-biting 3-2 aggregate victory over Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca on Sunday night.

The decisive moment came when Mohamed Abdelmonem struck a late goal, sealing Al Ahly's triumph and a spot at the tournament to be played in Saudi Arabia later this year.

The Egyptian side solidified their place at the global finals alongside Al Ittihad, Auckland City, Leon, Manchester City, and Urawa Red Diamonds, while the winner of the Copa Libertadores will complete the line-up.

Last year, Wydad celebrated a memorable 2-0 victory over Al Ahly in front of 80,000 spectators in Casablanca.

However, this year's final unfolded over two legs, and the Red Devils quickly took control in the first leg in Cairo, establishing a commanding 2-0 lead.

Yet, just as the match seemed decided, Wydad's Saifeddine Bouhra delivered a last-gasp goal, reigniting hope for the Red Castle.

Yahia Attiyat Allah, who had previously showcased his talent for Morocco at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year , leveled the aggregate scores in the first half at the Mohammed V Stadium.

However, it was Abdelmonem who proved to be the hero of the night, striking a crucial goal to secure a 3-2 overall victory for Al Ahly.

This momentous win propels Al Ahly to their ninth appearance in the Club World Cup.

Notably, Mohamed Aboutrika played an instrumental role in leading the team to a third-place finish at Japan 2006, a feat they replicated in Qatar 2020 and UAE 2021.

Now, the Egyptian powerhouse sets its sights on a thrilling Saudi Arabian odyssey, aiming to make their mark once again on the global stage.