Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly wasted no time in Ghana following their hard-fought triumph against Medeama SC on Friday.

The Red Devils, eyeing continental glory in the CAF Champions League, secured a narrow 1-0 win against the Ghana Premier League champions, earning three crucial points on the tournament's fifth day.

The solitary goal of the match arrived in the 48th minute when Hussein El Shahat struck the back of the net, capitalizing on an assist from Anthony Modeste.

Despite the tight scoreline, Al Ahly showcased their trademark resilience to emerge triumphant at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the jubilant mood was short-lived as the Al Ahly delegation swiftly organized their return home immediately after the match. "Bye bye Ghana 🇬🇭👋 The beginning of the return trip to Cairo 😍," the club announced on its Facebook page, signaling their departure.

With this crucial victory, Al Ahly consolidated their position at the summit of their group, accumulating a total of nine points from five games.