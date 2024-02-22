5 hours ago

Despite facing unexpected hurdles, African champions Al Ahly have successfully arrived in Kumasi for their highly anticipated CAF Champions League encounter against Medeama SC.

The journey was marred by a plane breakdown at Accra Airport, leading to delays and prompting Al Ahly to consider postponing the match.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the team disclosed, "The plane carrying our team experienced a breakdown at Accra Airport, causing a delay for our delegation’s departure to Kumasi.

We are in contact with CAF to postpone Friday’s match against Medeama."

The breakdown occurred during a routine refueling stop when a collision with the front of the fuselage led to a malfunction, rendering the aircraft unfit for further travel despite repair attempts.

Consequently, the team had to spend the night in Accra before resuming their journey to Kumasi on Thursday morning.

However, concerns arose regarding potential fatigue, with uncertainties surrounding the team's ability to conduct a pre-match training session at the Baba Yara Stadium, as mandated by competition rules.

Nevertheless, Al Ahly remains optimistic about their performance in the upcoming match. Currently leading Group D with six points, they face Medeama SC, who sit at the bottom of the group with four points.

Despite the challenges, Al Ahly's determination to maintain their winning streak underscores their readiness for the clash against Medeama SC.