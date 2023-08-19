4 hours ago

Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal women's team have secured the services of Black Queens goalkeeper Konlan Cynthia Fiindib from Sweiqi United FC on a one-year loan deal.

The prominent team in the Arabian topflight league announced the acquisition of the 20-year-old goalkeeper, who hails from Ghana and had been playing for Maltese side Swieqi United FC.

After undergoing a successful medical examination and agreeing to personal terms, the towering goalkeeper signed a one-year loan contract with Al Hilal's Blue Waves.

Konlan's standout performance during her time with the Owls attracted the attention of Al Hilal, who extended a lucrative one-year loan offer to her.

Her outstanding contributions were pivotal to Swieqi United's success last season, including multiple clean sheets and their victory in the Assikura Women’s Knockout, a major trophy. Her performances earned her recognition as the best goalkeeper in the MFPA Best XI.

Swieqi United celebrated Konlan's new journey, expressing their excitement for her as she embarks on this new chapter with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

The club acknowledged her vital role and contributions during her time with them, and they wished her success in her international endeavors.

With Konlan's addition, Al Hilal's women's team aims to enhance their goalkeeping department as they pursue victory in the 2023–24 Saudi Women's Premier League, seeking to regain the title after narrowly missing out to Al-Naser in the previous season.