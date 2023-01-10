3 hours ago

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has taken a swipe at the former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, arguing that he has lost already in his bid to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Sammy Gyamfi said Mr. Kyerematen performed abysmally during his tenure as Trade Minister hence unfit for the flagbearer position.

Speaking on Ekosii sen on Asempa FM, the NDC Communication Officer said he will be surprised if Mr. Kyerematen wins the NPP’s presidential primaries to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

Sammy Gyamfi stated that the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and the former Trade Minister will have the least votes in the NPP presidential primaries.

“Mr. Kyerematen has nothing to offer Ghanaians because he was part of the government’s cabinet when the economy was in tatters. I don’t want to hear Alan Kyerematen’s name at all. If his results are on the terminal, he will beat Dr. Bawumia [Vice President] by only 1 mark. He will be the last but one when the NPP goes to the polls. Alan performed poorly as the Trade Minister and resigned. Alan left a growth rate of 4.5% at the ministry as against 7.9% in 2017”.

“Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia [Vice President] will have the least votes in the NPP presidential primaries. Alan was part of the government’s cabinet when the economy took a downturn. Trade Ministry he couldn’t handle, how can he manage the whole country if given the chance? Ghana has retrogressed due to the poor performance by this government, and he just resigned instead of finding solutions to solve the crisis,” the NDC Communication Officer said.

The Trade Minister tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Many political analysts say Alan Kyerematen’s move will afford him the opportunity to run his campaign to lead the governing party into the 2024 polls.

Source: citifmonline