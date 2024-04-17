6 hours ago

The founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has invited the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change at UPSA on April 17, 2024.

The Movement for Change (M4C), led by Alan Kyerematen, and the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by Dr Abu Sakara Foster, recently announced the conclusion of talks with several other political entities to establish a grand alliance to contest the 2024 General elections.

"The Alliance seeks to end the dominance of the duopoly, the NDC and the NPP, in Ghanaian politics, two parties that, after 32 years in government, have failed to address the fundamental challenges of development in our beloved country.

"The divisiveness in Ghanaian politics, the 'Winner takes all' syndrome, as well as the lack of continuity in the execution of government projects which have been associated with the duopoly, have brought untold hardships on the good people of Ghana," the Alliance stated.

In a statement dated April 12, 2024, the Alliance extended an invitation to the party he broke away from to an official launch of his new group.

"The Alliance brings together a number of existing major political entities, movements, and individuals who will work closely together to contest the 2024 General Elections.

"It will mobilize support from Ghanaians across the country, particularly the Youth and Women irrespective of their religious political and ethnic affiliations," Mr. Kyerematen disclosed.

Attached below is the full invitation