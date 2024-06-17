17 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyeremanten has extended his wishes to all Muslims across Ghana as they celebrate the Eid-Ul-Adha.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 17, he explained the importance of Eid-Ul-Adha, highlighting its values of sacrifice and compassion.

“This occasion is a reminder of the values of sacrifice and compassion. May this Eid bring abundant blessings, joy, and peace to you and your families.”

According to the founder of the movement, as Ghana prepares for the elections in December, there should be unity among Ghanaians to ensure peaceful elections.

“This year holds special significance as our beloved nation prepares for the upcoming general elections in December. It is a time for us to reflect on our shared values and aspirations for a prosperous, peaceful and united Ghana.”

Mr Kyeremanten noted the importance of embracing diversity and fostering understanding, tolerance, and mutual respect among all Ghanaians during this time of national reflection and celebration.

“As we celebrate Eid Ul-Adha, let us also commit ourselves to fostering understanding, tolerance, and mutual respect among all Ghanaians, irrespective of our diverse backgrounds and beliefs.”

“On behalf of the Movement for Change and the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, I wish all Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid Ul-Adha. Let us embrace the spirit of this festival to work together towards a brighter future for our country.”