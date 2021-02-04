3 hours ago

A Political Analyst Nana Oteatuoso Kokobeng II has added his voice to the raging debate on who takes over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, it’s imperative that the New Patriotic Party settles on the current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if the party intends to break the eight cycle like its been preached.

To him, it wont be an act of suicide if the biggest contender, John Alan Kyeremanteng is told to face this reality if only the party wants win power in 2024.

“The time has come for us to make it clear to Alan that Bawumia is our next President… making such comment is not an act of suicide”, he passionately said.

Adding that “I want make it plain, after President Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia is the next President”.

To him, overlooking Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not only blur the NDC’s chances but will also arm the NDC which leader in the 2020 elections have predicted that the NPP will use and dump Bawumia like the party did to Alhaji Aliu Mahama.