5 hours ago

A member of the communications team of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Esther Agyeman has taken it hard at the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and its members for propagating the content of the controversial Agyapadie document.

Esther Agyeman disclosed that she was first introduced to the document in 2015 and was well-acquainted with its contents, which purportedly detailed a strategy to elevate Ofori Panin’s status above that of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; to seize control of the NPP from the Asantes and to execute capture of key national assets.

Speaking in an interview with Kojo Marfo on AbusuaNkommo, Esther Agyeman stated categorically that Alan Kyerematen was aware of the document’s contents way back in 2016, yet remained silent and joined the NPP in governance.

“Today those at the forefront talking about the Agyapadie book are not the NDC, but the Movement for Change led by Hon Alan Kyerematen,” she insisted.

“My question to them is; the book came out in 2016, Alan Kyerematen saw the book and heard its contents, but he was still with Nana Addo campaigning for power in 2016”.

She added, “Alan read the content of the book knowing what they would do to the Asante block yet he remained silent so he could join them in governance.”

Esther Agyeman took aim at Alan Kyerematen, a former member of the NPP, saying, “If it were me, Afia, who heard about the book that was true, I wouldn’t have joined them in government for about six years and months to destroy Asante”.

She further accused Alan Kyerematen of failing to save Asante from the hands of the ‘Akyem Mafias’ in their alleged ploy to destroy Asante and plunder Ghana as a whole.

“If the Agyapadie book is true, then Alan Kyerematen has failed Asante because he knowingly helped them to come to power so they could implement their state capture,” she stressed.

She questioned Kyerematen’s motives, asking, “Now that you’re out of the party, have you realized it is something that will kill Asanteman?