3 hours ago

Communications Team Member for the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman, has elaborated on the commitment of Independent Presidential aspirant, Alan John Kyerematen to addressing the illegal mining menace in the country.

According to him, the Presidential hopeful has put drastic measures in place to curb illegal mining if elected into power.

Speaking Thursday, September 19, 2024, on the Angel Morning Show with Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, Mr. Buckman said they would ban galamsey for one year amid enforcement to sanitize the mining industry.

According to the political analyst, during that one year, “they will ensure that all the equipment used in the illegal mining practices will be in military installations and also restore the quality of the water bodies in that same year.”

He further stated that “they would also set up small-scale mining companies for the youth, buy accurate mining equipment, and ensure that they would go through training to attain a license.”

Mr. Buckman also stated that, for them to reclaim the destroyed lands, they would employ the youth to replant all the trees which have been cut down in order to sustain the forest reserves.