3 hours ago

In a bold display of political strength, Alan Kyerematen, the presidential candidate and leader of the Movement for Change/Alliance for Revolutionary Change, has once again electrified Accra with his dynamic meet-and-greet campaign.

The event, which swept through key areas like Maamobi, Nima, New Town, and Circle, showcased the soaring popularity of the Afrafranto Movement, as traders and residents alike rallied behind Mr. Kyerematen’s vision for a transformed Ghana.

The overwhelming enthusiasm, love and support witnessed during the campaign underline Alan Kyerematen’s emergence as a formidable alternative to the entrenched NDC-NPP duopoly.

As Mr Kyerematen traversed the vibrant markets and diverse communities, the energy on the streets was unbelievable, with large crowds eagerly gathering to support the leader they believe can usher in a new era of economic transformation and governance reform.

A woman known as Auntie Maggie, residing in New Town, became emotional and shed tears upon seeing Mr. Alan Kyerematen.

She remarked that, Mr. Kyerematen had endured significant challenges within the NPP, noting that Nana Addo had not treated him well, but she believes that God will reward his efforts.

This growing wave of support highlights a deep-seated discontent with the traditional political establishment. Citizens from all walks of life – traders, artisans, and ordinary Ghanaians expressed their desire for genuine change, a change that Alan Kyerematen is determined to deliver.

His innovative plans, including the creation of a Traders’ Bank and the development of modern markets equipped with essential facilities like clinics and crèches, have resonated powerfully with the public.

These initiatives are central to Mr. Kyerematen’s strategy to economically empower traders by providing them with access to tailored financial services and secure, modern business environments. By fostering a robust middle class anchored by empowered traders, he envisions a future where these individuals play a pivotal role in driving national growth and prosperity.

During an interview with the media, Alan Kyerematen reinforced his commitment to implementing key economic reforms, including the removal of import duties on spare parts.

This policy is aimed at reducing transportation costs and, by extension, lowering food prices across the nation, further solidifying his appeal among the electorate.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to look beyond the two main political parties and embrace his proposed government of national unity which is superior to the current winner-takes-all syndrome.

The Afrafranto Movement presidential candidate was accompanied by senior figures from the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, including Dr Abu Sakara, Mr Akeasi Odike, Nana Ohene Ntow, Lawyer Boaben Asamoa, and Miss Tina Mensah.

Their presence underscores the broad-based support within the movement, which is rapidly gaining traction as a credible political force.

As the Afrafranto Movement continues to build momentum ahead of the upcoming elections, it is clear that a significant shift in the political landscape may be underway.

The scenes in Accra suggest that Ghanaians are ready to break away from the traditional political cycle and embrace a new leader who offers a transformative vision for the future.

With Alan Kyerematen at the helm, the Afrafranto Movement is poised to lead Ghana into a new chapter of economic empowerment and national transformation.