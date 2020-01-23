1 hour ago

Alavés sports director, Sergio Fernández, has thanked the midfielder Mubarak Wakaso after the Ghanaian ended his services with the La liga side.

At an unveiling of new signing Roberto Jiménez who joins from West Ham United on loan, the sports director Wakaso's move was timely.

"We understood that it was the ideal moment before an operation that was presented to us,"he said.

"Balancing what it meant from the sporting and economic point of view was a good time to perform it.

"The player had a renewal offer on the table that he did not contemplate and by therefore we understood that in time and form it was the best decision for the interests of Deportivo Alavés."

Alaves confirmed the 29-year old midfielder’s exit on social media but have not disclosed details of the agreement reached with the Chinese Super League side.

He made 66 La Liga appearances for Alaves, including 16 this season.

Wakaso previously featured for Spain’s Villarreal, Espanyol, Granada, Las Palmas and Elche as well as Scottish giants Celtic, Greek side Panathinaikos and Rubin Kazan of Russia.

He has represented the Black Stars on 58 occasions, including his 20 matches at four Africa Cup of Nations finals, and two games at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.