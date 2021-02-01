2 hours ago

A thanksgiving service was today, February 1, 2021, held at the Christ The King Church in Accra for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on his successful election.

The service was attended by the two Deputy Speakers of Parliament, Members and former Members of Parliament, the Clerk and Staff of Parliament.

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, represented former President John Dramani Mahama at the thanksgiving service.

In an appreciation address, Speaker Bagbin recognized God's favor in the events that led to his election and quoted the popular Christian saying that; 'he who kneels before God can stand before any man.'

He pledged to seek God's face and guidance in all his dealings during the four years he will serve as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

The main celebrant of service was Father Andrew Nii Lante Campbell.