3 hours ago

Broadcast Journalist with Accra-based Despite Media Afia Pokuaa has indicated that Alban Bagbin was subtly teasing the NPP in his ‘clash’ with the Majority leader in Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament during Parliamentary sitting on Tuesday put the Majority leader in his place making him aware of the fact that he is number 3 in Ghana.

“You have to be my friend, not me being your friend. At least, I have a position in Ghana, Number 3. What is your number?” he quizzed.

But reacting to this, Afia Pokuaa indicated that the Speaker of Parliament was subtly teasing the NDC rather than the Majority leader.

She said the Speaker intended to tell the NDC that although he was relegated after John Dramani Mahama took over government, he’s now the third most important man in Ghana considering the fact that he becomes President if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are out of town.

“When Bagbin was elected in Parliament, I said that if the NDC thinks that Bagbin is for them, they should forget. Bagbin is not for NDC, he’s not for NPP. He has a mind of his own. That man is a man of his own mind. What the NDC has done to Bagbin, they are even lucky he laughs with them. They threw Bagbin away, they made him look like he is a nonentity. What he told Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu on the floor of Parliament was subtly teasing the NDC. He told him he has a number, number three but what’s the NDC’s number?”

She acknowledged that there are several cracks in the NDC which will be manifesting in the coming days.

Source: MyNewsGh