19 minutes ago

Former Black Stars winger Albert Adomah played for his English Championship side Queens Park Rangers in their 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The veteran winger chose to stay at the West London side by extending his contract this summer.

Adomah was a 73rd-minute substitute as he came on for Chris Willock and nearly got his name on the scoresheet.

Chris Willock, on his return from injury, netted a brilliant opener before goals from Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes put Rangers in control.

Matt Crooks scored shortly before the interval and Marcus Forss​’​ goal – his first for Boro – 11 minutes into the second half increased the visitors’ hopes of pulling off a comeback.

But they were unable to find an equaliser – and ended the match with 10 men after Darragh Lenihan was red-carded ​in injury time for​ bringing down Macauley Bonne, who would have been through on goal.

At the other end, substitute Albert Adomah almost added a Rangers fourth when his low shot fizzed narrowly wide of the far post.

The win gave manager Mick Beale recorded his first win in the English Championship.