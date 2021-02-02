Ghana’s Albert Commey Aryeetey will be the Match Commissioner for the all-Nigerian CAF Confederation Cup clash between Enyimba FC and Rivers United FC. The game will be played on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Aba, Abia State in Nigeria.
The former GFA Executive Committee member is making a return to Nigeria two months after travelling to the West African country for a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 2nd leg game between Kanu Pillars and ASC Diaraf from Senegal in November 2020.
Here is the full list of officials appointed for the match:
Mehdi Abid Charef - Referee – Algeria
Nabil Bounoua - Assistant Referee I - Algeria
Bouabdallah Omari - Assistant Referee II - Algeria
Abderazzek Arab - Fourth Official – Algeria
Albert Commey Aryeetey – Match Commissioner - Ghana
Bonaventure Codja - Referee Assessor - Bénin Ozi
Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi - COVID-19 Officer - Nigeria
