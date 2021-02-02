2 hours ago

Ghana’s Albert Commey Aryeetey will be the Match Commissioner for the all-Nigerian CAF Confederation Cup clash between Enyimba FC and Rivers United FC. The game will be played on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Aba, Abia State in Nigeria.

The former GFA Executive Committee member is making a return to Nigeria two months after travelling to the West African country for a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 2nd leg game between Kanu Pillars and ASC Diaraf from Senegal in November 2020.

Here is the full list of officials appointed for the match:

Mehdi Abid Charef - Referee – Algeria

Nabil Bounoua - Assistant Referee I - Algeria

Bouabdallah Omari - Assistant Referee II - Algeria

Abderazzek Arab - Fourth Official – Algeria

Albert Commey Aryeetey – Match Commissioner - Ghana

Bonaventure Codja - Referee Assessor - Bénin Ozi

Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi - COVID-19 Officer - Nigeria