5 hours ago

Legon Cities secured a hard-fought victory over Hearts of Oak on matchday-27 of the Ghana Premier League, thanks to two second-half goals from Albert Yeboah.

In a tense encounter at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Yeboah emerged as the hero for Legon Cities, netting a sensational brace to break down the Phobians' defence.

Yeboah opened the scoring for the Royals in the 54th minute with a clinical finish before sealing the victory with a powerful header 12 minutes later.

The win propelled Legon Cities to 11th place on the league table, while Hearts of Oak dropped to 10th position.

The result marks a significant triumph for Paa Kwesi Fabian's side, who will now turn their attention to their next fixture against Berekum Chelsea with renewed optimism.

Despite facing stiff resistance from Hearts of Oak's defence, Legon Cities remained persistent, with Yeboah's goals proving decisive in securing the crucial three points for his team.