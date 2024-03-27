2 hours ago

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has voiced his disappointment over Ghana's premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing it as "shameful."

Despite Ghana's aspirations to improve upon their underwhelming performance in the 2021 AFCON, the Black Stars failed to meet expectations once again.

Led by a talented roster including Inaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew, Ghana entered the tournament with hopes of redemption.

However, their campaign ended prematurely, marked by a defeat to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique, which ultimately led to their elimination in the group stage.

Expressing his dismay at Ghana's exit, Iwobi highlighted the rivalry between the two nations but also shared his respect for Ghanaian players and fans.

“There’s a lot of rivalry between us two, there’s a lot of people that I respect in Ghana, so, like I would like them to do well.

I have a lot of friends outside the team that are Ghanaians, so it’s like you want them to do well so you can play against them and prove a point in the competition.

But it’s a shame, because the way they exited with the sort of players they had was a bit sad to see. And obviously, because we were in the same hotel, we can see how devastated they were,” he said.

He noted that witnessing Ghana's early departure, especially with the caliber of players they possessed, was disheartening.

While acknowledging the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, Iwobi reiterated that his primary focus remains on Nigeria's success.

“My main concern is always going to be about Nigeria. So as long as Nigeria is doing well, I’m not really too concerned about any other nation,” he affirmed.

Despite the competitive spirit between the two nations, he expressed sympathy for Ghana's plight.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, bolstered by Iwobi's contributions, progressed to the latter stages of the tournament, adding to the historic rivalry between the two football powerhouses.

Despite the on-field competition, Iwobi emphasized that his priority lies with Nigeria's achievements.