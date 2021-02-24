38 minutes ago

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association Alex Neequaye Kotey has been appointed as TV Technical Assessor for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League game between Moroccan club Wydad AC and Horoya AC from Guinea.

The game which comes off on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Complexe Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca will be officiated by Mehdi Abid Charef from Algeria.

He will be assisted by compatriots Bouabdallah Omari (Assistant Referee I), Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali Assistant Referee II) and Loutfi Bekouassa (Fourth Official).

Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania will serve as Match Commissioner. Other officials are Mady Diallo from Mali - General Coordinator and Said Zakini from Morocco - COVID-19 Officer.