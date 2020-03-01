1 hour ago

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, has confirmed the death of his daughter Nah Densua Mould.

In a brief statement on Facebook, Mr Mould said his daughter died following a short illness.

He also urged the public to respect the privacy of his family "as we come to terms with our loss".

According to a report by Myjoyonline, Nah Densua Mould travelled to Mauritius on December 23, 2019, for the Christmas holidays but was diagnosed of Malaria that very day and subsequently died on January 1, 2020.

It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and family member, Nah Densua Mould, following a short illness.

On behalf of my family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continued outpouring of prayers, love and sympathy.

This is a tough time for us, so we ask that you respect the privacy of our family as we come to terms with our loss.

Thank you and God bless you all.

Signed

Alex Mould

(03/01/ 20)