1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has bid an emotional farewell to his French club, Racing Club Strasbourg, as he finalizes his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

Djiku, who spent four successful years at Strasbourg, played a pivotal role in helping the club avoid relegation last season.

The 28-year-old center-back attracted interest from several clubs during the summer transfer window and is now set to sign a contract with Fenerbahçe after completing his medical examinations on Monday.

Expressing his gratitude on Twitter, Djiku wrote, "I arrived here in 2019, and four years and a hundred games later, I am a happy and fulfilled man. This is largely thanks to the Racing Club de Strasbourg. I will never forget those moments at La Meinau, the incredible atmospheres, and the passion."

Strasbourg provided Djiku with invaluable experiences, including his participation in the European Cup, and he had the honor of wearing the captain's armband.

While leaving the club with a heavy heart, he carries a small part of it with him as he embarks on a new chapter.

Djiku's departure marks the end of a remarkable chapter in his career, during which he made over a hundred appearances for Strasbourg.

His contributions to the team and his impact on and off the pitch will not be forgotten, and his time at Strasbourg will always hold a special place in his heart.

As Djiku prepares to join Fenerbahçe, he expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the players, staff, coaches, and supporters of Strasbourg.

He recognized the supporters as the soul of the club, emphasizing their crucial role in creating the incredible atmosphere he experienced during his time at Strasbourg.

The move to Fenerbahçe presents an exciting new challenge for Djiku, and fans will eagerly await his performances as he continues to excel in his football career.