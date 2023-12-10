2 hours ago

Ghana international defender Alexander Djiku marked a triumphant return to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig, aiding his team in a commanding 3-1 victory over Besiktas at the Tüpraş Stadyumu on Saturday.

The Black Stars centre-back, absent for seven games and the November international break, showcased his prowess, starting the match and contributing 83 minutes of stellar play.

Djiku's impactful performance was a stark contrast to his last appearance on October 26 in the Europa Conference League clash against Ludogorets.

His prolonged absence had been felt both at Fenerbahce and in the Black Stars' lineup during the international break games against Madagascar and Comoros.

His timely return is a significant boost for the Black Stars as they gear up for the impending 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire next month.

Djiku's inclusion in the squad is anticipated, adding depth and experience to Ghana's defensive lineup.

On the opposing side, his compatriot Daniel Amartey endured the entirety of the thrilling encounter for Besiktas, but they ultimately succumbed to defeat in the face of Fenerbahce's dominance.