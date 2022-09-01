20 minutes ago

Black Stars and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week after his stellar display.

The defender starred for his side as they drew 1-1 with FC Nantes in their match day 5 clash.

Despite conceding one goal the defender was as usual rock solid at the back as he cleared any threat that was posed by their opponents.

For his reward, the towering center-back has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week.

The 26-year-old was on the verge of sealing a transfer move to German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim but the deal fell through.

He has since been an ever-present in the Strasbourg team playing five matches for his side scoring once.

Djiku joins the likes of Lionel Messi, Verratti, Toko Ekambi in the team of the week in France.

