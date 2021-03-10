48 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has emerged as the Strasbourg Player of the Month for February after his impressive output for his side.

Its the second successive feat chalked by the Ghanaian defender who has been a rock for his team.

He beat off stiff competition from Frédéric Guilbert (36%) and Ludovic Ajorque (9%) after attaining 40.3% to emerge the winner.

Djiku has been a pillar for Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 after another display after winning a similar award in January.

Aside that he was crowned man of the match in the month under review in games against Brest and Angers.

He however missed out on his side's last league match against Monaco due to injury.