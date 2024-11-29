2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku has commended Fenerbahce’s resilience following their thrilling comeback victory over Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League.

Djiku, who played the entire match, witnessed his side overcome an early setback after Tomas Chory put the Czech team ahead in the seventh minute.

Fenerbahce responded in the 35th minute with Edin Dzeko equalizing from a Sebastian Szymanski assist, leveling the game 1-1 by halftime.

The Turkish side sealed their triumph in dramatic fashion, with Moroccan international Youssef En-Nesyri scoring the decisive goal five minutes before full-time, securing a crucial 2-1 away win.

Djiku took to Instagram to celebrate the hard-fought victory, writing: "An important victory with a fighting spirit. Never give up, that's Fenerbahce. Thank you for your amazing support."

The Black Stars defender has been a key figure for Fenerbahce this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions.

His contributions will remain pivotal as the club aims to progress further in the Europa League.