17 minutes ago

It was a drawn game between Strasbourg and Reims as Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku opened the scoring in the first period for his side.

Djiku who had been linked with a transfer all summer nearly sealed a transfer from Racing Strasbourg to TSG Hoffenheim but the deal broke down at the last minute.

He is now set to stay at the club and see out the last year of his contract which runs out at the end of the current campaign.

The game started frantically as the two sides who are at the bottom of the league table jostled to move out of there.

There was very little to separate both sides in the early exchanges but Alexander Djiku reacted quickest as he lashed home a free kick from Thomasson on the stroke of halftime.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun responded as he leveled to score his third goal in Ligue 1.