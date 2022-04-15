19 minutes ago

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has been adjudged as the player of the month for his French Ligue 1 side after an impressive run.

The 27 year old defender played in all the three matches Strasbourg played in the month of March where they avoided a defeat in games against Stade Reims, AS Monaco and FC Lorient.

Strasbourg have been impressive so far in the ongoing season as they currently sit 4th on the French top-flight table with 52 points after 31 matches.

Not only was in impressive in the month of March but he also scored his only goal of the season so far in their 1-0 win against Monaco a goal which has been adjudged as the goal of the month in the Ligue1.

He was subsequently named as the man of the match as well as being named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week.

The Ghanaian joined Strasbourg from Caen in 2019 and has since made 63 appearances.

He helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria in a two legged play off.