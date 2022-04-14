56 minutes ago

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku's overhead kick goal against Monaco in the French Ligue 1 has been voted as the goal of the month March.

The defender scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute with a spectacular bicycle kick.

He received a headed pass from Kevin Gameiro after a corner kick was taken before he turned the ball home with a bicycle kick.

The away side pressed on for the equalizer which never came as the home side wrapped up with a 1-0 win.

It was the first goal scored by the Ghanaian defender in 28 appearances for his side and what a way it was for the combative center back to break his duck.

He was subsequently named as the man of the match as well as being named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week.

The Ghanaian joined Strasbourg from Caen in 2019 and has since made 63 appearances.

He helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria in a two legged play off.

VIDEO BELOW:

