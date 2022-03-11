6 minutes ago

Arsenal captain Alexander Lacazette has hit out at his teammate Thomas Partey for his wild tackles at training that has caused bruises on his legs.

The Frenchman bore the brunt of Thomas Partey lunging tackle at training which left him in a heap and may be doubtful for their match against Leicester City.

Lacazette who has been handed the Arsenal captaincy following the departure of Aubameyang has been in good form despite struggling to score goals but has been heavily involved in Arsenal's success story.

He has scored just two goals while assisting seven goals this season and played a huge role when Arsenal beat Watford 3-2 despite not scoring.

The Frenchman in a post on Instagram tagged the Ghanaian who recently won the Arsenal player of the month February award.