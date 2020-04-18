2 hours ago

Young boxer Alfred Lamptey is fast establishing himself as the boxer to watch.

Under the guidance of Alex Ntiamoah to get him the right opponents to move on with Box Office and its partners, he is also getting to correct training at his level with coach Eben Adjei aka ‘Killer’ inside the Black Panthers Gym at James Town.

Born on 2002-05-14, the 17year old pugilist Lamptey has won all his five fights, and his popularity keeps on soaring than some who have entered the ring over 20 times.

He won his first four pro fights via knock out, before going the full distance with the experience Raymond Commey and he won in style giving him the hope and encouragement to box up to the continental stage. Some of his victims are Joshua Barnor, Emmanuel Otoo, David Kotey, Isaac Nettey and Amadu Seidu.

He loves to be called the ‘Bukom Bomber’ which he responds with his super talent and ring craft.

He was discovered young, but could not stand the long list of amateur problems and decided to go professional at a tender age to make history and records.

Every boxing fan at Bukom and its environs know about the new kid on the block. Yours Truly named him the ‘New Sweet Pea’, but his aggressiveness and punching power made that name not terrifying enough.

His new look in the ring perfectly suits his name – the Bukom Bomber has promised his fans and admirers of greater things to happen in Ghana Boxing.

“We are taking over from where D. K. Poison, Professor Azumah Nelson, Ike Bazooka Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko and Isaac Dogboe left off” he said.