The 26 year old Ghanaian has added the right amount of grit and balance that was missing in Iachini's midfield and now the gaffer cannot give up on him.

Alfred Duncan and the metamorphosis of the purple median ", this would be the perfect title to describe the impact of the Ghanaian on the purple world.

On the other hand, Mr. Iachini wanted him strongly, after having already had him during his time as coach of Sassuolo and knows the qualities of the energetic midfielder so well.

There is no surprise Iachini pushed the La Viola board to go all out for the all action midfielder who has seamlessly fitted into his new surroundings without any fuss.

Alfred is the missing runner in a midfield of too many one paced players; the amount needed to balance the purple engine room.

For so long the Fiorentina midfield has been too reliant on individuals on Castrovilli in the first place, but also Benassi.

Waiting for Amrabat for next season, Duncan's role on the purple chessboard is clear: it is the guarantee of coverage for those who play alongside him.