Sassuolo sold Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan to Fiorentina in the January transfer windown on an initial loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for a reported fee of 16million euros.

Speaking at the press conference, the CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, spoke about the transfer of Alfred Duncan to Fiorentina.

"We sold a player like Duncan, he has been here for 5 years"

"He contributed to the growth path of this company. He asked to be able to go and experience life in a company like Fiorentina, he also lives near Florence and he cared".

"We do not make important sales in January, it is clear that you have to listen to the player's desire, do the internal analysis, in the role and in the form in which the team is playing, there can be various choices and that's why we chose Haraslin, then we have ceded Duncan with a good economic result." he concluded.